WELCOME



Congratulations to this year’s finalists!





We are excited to announce our shortlist for the Comms Business Awards 2026. This year we were fortunate to receive a high number of quality submissions, opening a window into the great work happening across the Channel every day.

With such high competition, being shortlisted is an achievement in itself so we’d like to say a huge congratulations to all finalists. For those who were not shortlisted this year, thank you very much for sharing your story with us. This year’s best entries were detailed and specific to the UK, with compelling reasons why the submission should win the category.

Our awards exist to spotlight the pioneers who help businesses and organisations to adopt new technologies and make the most of new capabilities. Thanks so much for helping us to shine a light on this important work. Our expert judging panel will now reflect on the entries before making their final decisions in the coming weeks.

The winners will be announced at our awards ceremony in London on Thursday 16th July 2026. You can book your place now, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Charlotte Hathway

Editor of Comms Business



