Royal Lancaster Hotel, Thursday 16th July 2026
WELCOME
Congratulations to this year’s finalists!
We are excited to announce our shortlist for the Comms Business Awards 2026. This year we were fortunate to receive a high number of quality submissions, opening a window into the great work happening across the Channel every day.
With such high competition, being shortlisted is an achievement in itself so we’d like to say a huge congratulations to all finalists. For those who were not shortlisted this year, thank you very much for sharing your story with us. This year’s best entries were detailed and specific to the UK, with compelling reasons why the submission should win the category.
Our awards exist to spotlight the pioneers who help businesses and organisations to adopt new technologies and make the most of new capabilities. Thanks so much for helping us to shine a light on this important work. Our expert judging panel will now reflect on the entries before making their final decisions in the coming weeks.
The winners will be announced at our awards ceremony in London on Thursday 16th July 2026. You can book your place now, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Charlotte Hathway
Editor of Comms Business
Ceremony:
On Thursday 16th July 2026, we will be holding the Comms Business Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.
The ticket price includes drinks reception, 3-course gourmet dinner with coffee and petits fours, 5 bottles of wine per table and music until 1:30am.
There will be a cash bar in operation throughout the event for additional drinks.
Timetable:
18:15 Sponsors' Meet and Greet with our celebrity host *Limited ticket only event for sponsors and their guests
19:00 Main drinks reception
19:45 Call to dinner
21:30 Awards
22:30 Live music
01:30 Carriages
Dress code:
Black Tie
Prices:
Your ticket price includes drinks reception, 3-course dinner with coffee and half a bottle of wine per person.
Full table of 10 - £3,500
Half table for 5 - £1,975
Individual place - £405
*All prices exclude VAT
The awards will be hosted by comedian, Maisie Adam.