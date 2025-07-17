WELCOME



Congratulations to our finalists!





We are excited to announce our shortlist for the Comms Business Awards 2025.

The standard of entries continues to be sky high, demonstrating the great work happening across the Channel every day. Take a look at our finalists now! Our judging panel is now reflecting on entries before making their final decisions in the coming weeks. The winners will be announced at our awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster in London on 17th July 2025. You can book your tickets here.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Charlotte Hathway

Editor of Comms Business





