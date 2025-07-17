Thursday 17th July 2025
WELCOME
Congratulations to our finalists!
We are excited to announce our shortlist for the Comms Business Awards 2025.
The standard of entries continues to be sky high, demonstrating the great work happening across the Channel every day. Take a look at our finalists now! Our judging panel is now reflecting on entries before making their final decisions in the coming weeks. The winners will be announced at our awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster in London on 17th July 2025. You can book your tickets here.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Charlotte Hathway
Editor of Comms Business
CEREMONY
Ceremony:
On Thursday 17th July 2025, we will be holding the Comms Business Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.
The ticket price includes drinks reception, 3-course gourmet dinner with coffee and petits fours, 5 bottles of wine per table and music until 1:30am.
There will be a cash bar in operation throughout the event for additional drinks.
Timetable:
18:15 Sponsors' Meet and Greet with our celebrity host *Limited ticket only event for sponsors and their guests
19:00 Main drinks reception
19:45 Call to dinner
21:30 Awards
22:30 Live music
01:30 Carriages
Dress code:
Black Tie
Prices:
Your ticket price includes drinks reception, 3-course dinner with coffee and half a bottle of wine per person.
Full table of 10 - £3,500
Half table for 5 - £1,975
Individual place - £405
*All prices exclude VAT
VENUE & ACCOMMODATION
Address
Royal Lancaster Hotel, Lancaster Terrace, London W2 2TY
Directions
www.royallancaster.com/location/
Accommodation
We are working with Trinity Event Solutions to provide you with a selection of hotels should you wish to stay in London on the evening of the event. Click below for the rate card.